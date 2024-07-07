Submit Release
News Search

There were 216 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,148 in the last 365 days.

Derby / Hate motivated Burglary and Vandalism / Update

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A5003479

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper James Gallup                           

STATION: Derby                    

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 7/6/24, at approximately 1240 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Caswell Avenue, Derby

VIOLATION: Hate Motivated Burglary and Vandalism

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/6/24, at approximately 1240 hours, the State Police received a report of a burglary and vandalism of a residence on Caswell Avenue in the village of Derby Line. It was reported the house was broken into, vandalized, and racial slurs were painted on the walls. The State Police requests any member of the public with information on this incident to contact the Derby Barracks or to submit an anonymous tip on the Vermont State Police Website.

 

 

UPDATE: 7/7/24 at 1724 hours

 

The State Police has resolved this investigation. Due to the ages of individuals involved, no further information is available.

You just read:

Derby / Hate motivated Burglary and Vandalism / Update

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more