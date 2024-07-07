Derby / Hate motivated Burglary and Vandalism / Update
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5003479
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 7/6/24, at approximately 1240 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Caswell Avenue, Derby
VIOLATION: Hate Motivated Burglary and Vandalism
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/6/24, at approximately 1240 hours, the State Police received a report of a burglary and vandalism of a residence on Caswell Avenue in the village of Derby Line. It was reported the house was broken into, vandalized, and racial slurs were painted on the walls. The State Police requests any member of the public with information on this incident to contact the Derby Barracks or to submit an anonymous tip on the Vermont State Police Website.
UPDATE: 7/7/24 at 1724 hours
The State Police has resolved this investigation. Due to the ages of individuals involved, no further information is available.