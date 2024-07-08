Los Angeles School of Homeopathy Updates Education Programs with New Learning Paths

Los Angeles School of Homeopathy (310-279-5016), where graduates become professional homeopathic practitioners, announces updates to its educational programs.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles School of Homeopathy, co-founded and directed by seasoned practitioner Avghi Constantinides, is updating its educational offerings to train the next generation of homeopathic practitioners. Since its establishment in 2003, the school has been a cornerstone for homeopathic education, blending teaching with clinical practice through its low-income clinic.

The school’s holistic approach emphasizes treating the whole person rather than just isolated symptoms. "Homeopathy looks at the whole person, never just at one symptom… By searching for the right homeopathic remedy, we can address the root causes of a person’s health issues," said Constantinides.

The updated curriculum provides a comprehensive grounding in homeopathic principles and cutting-edge approaches. The school offers a three-year academic program, including Mentorship and Internship programs, leading to a Diploma as a Professional Homeopath. Classes are held once a month on weekends, with homework assignments in between. Each new cohort starts in September and runs through June, with ten sessions per year.

The school has introduced two tracks to accommodate different learning styles:

Track A: Live interactive online classes with teachers and students, held once a month on weekends. This track offers the benefit of real-time interaction and collective learning.

Track B: A self-paced option with access to recorded classes, allowing students 12 months to complete the 10-month program. This track is ideal for individuals who cannot attend weekend classes and prefer a flexible schedule.

Since 2009, the school's low-income clinic has provided affordable care under the supervision of experienced homeopathic practitioners, making homeopathy accessible to a broader community.

The Los Angeles School of Homeopathy has trained practitioners from diverse backgrounds, including engineers, teachers, lawyers, acupuncturists, massage therapists, nurses, medical doctors, and stay-at-home parents from the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

"Our goal is to create strong and confident homeopathic practitioners who uphold the intentions set forth in the Organon by Samuel Hahnemann, the founder of Homeopathic Medicine 250 years ago," Constantinides added.

