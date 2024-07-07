Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley Announces Watertown Man Sentenced to Prison on First Degree Rape Charges

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – A Watertown man has been sentenced to 70 years in prison after earlier pleading guilty to two counts of First Degree Rape.

Robert Marlen Hagen, 49, was sentenced Wednesday in Codington County Circuit Court. He had earlier pled guilty to the two counts involving two different victims. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison with five years suspended on each count.

The charges occurred between 2022 and 2023.

“I want to commend the bravery of these young victims who came forward to expose these terrible crimes,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Their actions have helped hold this defendant accountable and prevent further crimes.”

The investigation was done by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and the Watertown Police Department. The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office prosecuted the case.

