Tess Mann Atelier Debuts at Spring/Summer 2025 New York Showcase

Tess Mann Atelier debuts Spring/Summer 2025 at NY's Global Fashion Collective showcase, highlighting sustainable luxury and timeless elegance in premium designs. Follow @tessmannatelier for updates.

Tess Mann Atelier debuts at Global Fashion Collective's New York showcase, highlighting sustainable practices and classic elements in its designs.

Each piece is an investment in quality, designed to remain a staple in one’s wardrobe for decades.” — Tess Mann

SILVER POINT, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tess Mann Atelier is excited to announce its upcoming showcase at the Spring/Summer 2025 New York showcase presented by Global Fashion Collective, tentatively scheduled to take place on September 7th 8th, 2024. This event represents a significant step for the brand, as it presents its latest collection to a discerning audience.

The New York showcase, known for its blend of established and emerging designers, offers a unique opportunity for Tess Mann Atelier to highlight its innovative approach and elegant designs. The city’s rich fashion heritage and contemporary flair provide the perfect stage for this unveiling.

Tess Mann’s Commitment to Slow Fashion:

“I have always believed in the value of longevity and quality in fashion, which stems from my childhood experiences of wearing well-made hand-me-downs that lasted for years,” says Tess Mann. “Our latest collection is a reflection of this belief, combining exquisite craftsmanship with sustainable practices to create pieces that are not just beautiful, but enduring.”

The Spring/Summer 2025 collection includes an array of versatile attire: evening wear, cocktail wear, resort and cruise wear, bespoke wardrobe pieces, and select bridal designs. Each piece is meticulously crafted with premium materials such as silk, chiffon, and jacquard, sourced sustainably to minimize environmental impact.

Embracing Renewable Consumption:

Tess Mann Atelier’s approach to slow fashion is deeply rooted in Tess’s personal history and professional ethos. Growing up in the 1960s in a financially struggling family, Tess learned to appreciate the durability of well-made clothing and the importance of recycling and repurposing garments. This philosophy drives the brand’s current practices, including the use of dead stock materials and hand-selected natural fabrics.

“Our garments are made to last and only produced in limited quantities on an ‘as needed’ basis, preventing needless waste. Each piece is an investment in quality, designed to remain a staple in one’s wardrobe for decades,” Tess explains.

The New York showcase is part of a series of global events organized by Global Fashion Collective, an extension of Vancouver Fashion Week. Since its inception in 2017, GFC has been pivotal in promoting talent across major fashion capitals, enhancing global brand exposure and market reach.

Tentative Global Fashion Collective Show Dates for 2024 Spring/Summer 2025 Showcases Featuring Tess Mann Atelier:

- Tokyo: September 2nd - 7th, 2024 (TBD)

- New York: September 7th & 8th, 2024

- Milan: September 20th, 2024

- Paris: September 25th & 26th, 2024

- Vancouver: October 15th - 20th, 2024

Get Involved:

Tess Mann Atelier invites fashion editors, bloggers, specialty boutiques, stylists, and industry content creators to participate in this exciting journey. Opportunities for collaboration include gifting suite placements, showroom placements, celebrity and influencer collaborations, retail distribution, and media partnerships.

Stay updated with exclusive behind-the-scenes content and announcements by following Tess Mann Atelier on Instagram @tessmannatelier or visiting tessmannatelier.com.

For inquiries or interview requests for Tess Mann, please contact:

Meredith Corning PR

@meredithcorningpr

Meredith (at) meredithcorning (dot) com

About Tess Mann Atelier:

Tess Mann Atelier is a luxury fashion label founded by Tess Mann. TMA is the eponymous fashion label founded by internationally recognized designer Tess Mann. Tess Mann designs for the contemporary, confident individual, inspiring them to embrace their true self without apology. While wearing Tess Mann, they are armed with unfailing confidence—both in the boardroom and out on the town. With a commitment to elegance and innovation, Tess Mann Atelier continues to redefine the boundaries of high fashion. Follow Tess Mann Atelier at @tessmannatelier. For more information, visit tessmannatelier.com.



About Tess Mann:

Tess Mann, the visionary fashion designer behind Tess Mann Atelier, has left an indelible mark on the world of fashion with her talent and dedication to creating exquisite garments. With a background in psychology and criminology, Mann's journey towards becoming a celebrated designer was initially put on hold as she pursued a career with the FBI. However, upon retiring from the Bureau after over two decades of service, her passion for fashion led her to establish her own fashion house. Drawing inspiration from art, culture, and her own creativity, Mann has developed a unique and distinguished style characterized by premium fabrics, fine detailing, and meticulous craftsmanship. Her designs seamlessly blend classic and contemporary elements, offering a range of options from timeless A-line silhouettes to modern sheath dresses, all showcasing the brand's signature sophistication and attention to detail. Mann is renowned for her hand-drawn lace and embroidery designs, adding an extra layer of uniqueness and artistry to her creations. Her commitment to excellence extends beyond design to ensuring quality and customer satisfaction, earning her a devoted following in the fashion industry. With notable achievements and participation in events like Vancouver Fashion Week, Tess Mann continues to redefine fashion, captivating audiences with her innovative designs and commitment to creating timeless elegance.

