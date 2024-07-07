Tess Mann Atelier Seeking Online Retailers and Developing E-commerce Platform

Tess Mann Atelier unveils its e-commerce strategy by launching a new online store and expanding to major platforms like Etsy and Amazon.

SILVER POINT, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tess Mann Atelier, a luxury fashion brand known for its bespoke designs and commitment to slow fashion, is excited to announce its strategic expansion into the e-commerce space. The brand is actively seeking partnerships with online retailers and is in the process of developing a dedicated e-commerce platform on its own website. Additionally, Tess Mann Atelier plans to market its designs on well-known online marketplaces such as Etsy and Amazon soon.

Embracing the Shift to E-commerce

“As the fashion industry evolves, it’s essential for us to adapt and expand our reach,” said Tess Mann, Founder and Creative Director of Tess Mann Atelier. “By partnering with online retailers and developing our own e-commerce platform, we aim to make our luxurious, sustainable designs accessible to a broader audience, while maintaining our commitment to high-quality craftsmanship and ethical practices.”

According to global e-commerce sales reports studies presented by Shopify, e-commerce sales are projected to account for 22% of global retail sales by 2024. In the luxury fashion sector, online sales are expected to grow by 50% over the next five years. Tess Mann Atelier is poised to leverage this trend, ensuring that its designs are accessible to a broader audience.

Why Tess Mann Atelier?

Tess Mann Atelier stands out in the luxury fashion market due to its commitment to quality, sustainability, and bespoke craftsmanship. Each piece is designed with attention to detail, using high-quality natural fabrics such as silk, chiffon, and satin. The brand's philosophy of slow fashion means that every garment is made to last, embracing classic pieces over fleeting trends.

Tess Mann, the creative force behind the brand, explains, "Our garments are not just pieces of clothing; they are works of art meant to be cherished and worn with pride for years to come. By expanding into e-commerce, we aim to bring our collections to a wider audience while maintaining our commitment to sustainability and ethical production."

E-commerce Development and Partnerships

Tess Mann Atelier is currently developing an e-commerce platform on its official website, offering a streamlined shopping experience for its discerning clientele. In addition to this, the brand is exploring opportunities to feature its collections on popular online marketplaces such as Etsy and Amazon. These platforms provide an opportunity to reach diverse customer bases and showcase the brand's designs to fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

The Need for Traditional and Online Retailers

While Tess Mann Atelier values its relationships with traditional brick-and-mortar retailers, the shift towards e-commerce is a strategic response to current market trends. The brand recognizes the importance of maintaining a presence in physical stores, where customers can experience the luxury and quality of the garments firsthand. However, by expanding into the digital realm, Tess Mann Atelier aims to cater to the growing number of consumers who prefer the convenience of online shopping.

Interested Retailers

Tess Mann Atelier invites online retailers and e-commerce platforms to join in on the journey. By partnering with Tess Mann Atelier, retailers will not only enhance their offerings with high dressmaking fashion pieces but will also align with a brand that prioritizes sustainability and ethical practices. Retailers interested in featuring Tess Mann Atelier's collections are encouraged to contact the brand directly to explore collaboration opportunities. Additionally, retailers are invited to join Tess Mann Atelier at several fashion showcases around the world, providing a firsthand experience of the brand's latest collections. The tentative showcase schedule in partnership with Global Fashion Collective is as follows:

Tokyo: September 2nd - 7th, 2024 (TBD)

New York: September 7th & 8th, 2024

Milan: September 20th, 2024

Paris: September 25th & 26th, 2024

Vancouver: October 15th - 20th, 2024

About Tess Mann Atelier:

Tess Mann Atelier is a luxury fashion label founded by Tess Mann. TMA is the eponymous fashion label founded by internationally recognized designer Tess Mann. Tess Mann designs for the contemporary, confident individual, inspiring them to embrace their true self without apology. While wearing Tess Mann, they are armed with unfailing confidence—both in the boardroom and out on the town. With a commitment to elegance and innovation, Tess Mann Atelier continues to redefine the boundaries of high fashion. Follow Tess Mann Atelier at @tessmannatelier. For more information, visit tessmannatelier.com.

About Tess Mann:

Tess Mann, the visionary fashion designer behind Tess Mann Atelier, has left an indelible mark on the world of fashion with her talent and dedication to creating exquisite garments. With a background in psychology and criminology, Mann's journey towards becoming a celebrated designer was initially put on hold as she pursued a career with the FBI. However, upon retiring from the Bureau after over two decades of service, her passion for fashion led her to establish her own fashion house. Drawing inspiration from art, culture, and her own creativity, Mann has developed a unique and distinguished style characterized by premium fabrics, fine detailing, and meticulous craftsmanship. Her designs seamlessly blend classic and contemporary elements, offering a range of options from timeless A-line silhouettes to modern sheath dresses, all showcasing the brand's signature sophistication and attention to detail. Mann is renowned for her hand-drawn lace and embroidery designs, adding an extra layer of uniqueness and artistry to her creations. Her commitment to excellence extends beyond design to ensuring quality and customer satisfaction, earning her a devoted following in the fashion industry. With notable achievements and participation in events like Vancouver Fashion Week, Tess Mann continues to redefine fashion, captivating audiences with her innovative designs and commitment to creating timeless elegance.

