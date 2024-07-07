David Keith Boston ‘leaves behind many people who loved, admired, and adored him’

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected].

David Keith Boston

May 21, 1951 – June 25, 2024

David Keith Boston passed away on Tuesday following complications of a stroke. David was a Taoist and it is believed that you come from nature and then go back to nature. Death is a natural process of life. During his passing, David was surrounded by close family and friends.

David was born to David Ray Boston and Betty Jane Boston (Stallman) May 21rst, 1951 in Lusk, Wyoming. In his early years, after David’s family moved to Hennessey, Oklahoma in his teens David worked on hot rods, hauled hay, worked in the oil fields, and did welding. He earned his LVN degree in 1974.

By fate, he met his daughter Angelique M Boston in December 1971. He met the love of his life Deborah J. Bryan in 1975. They were married June 14th 1979. David and Debe had just celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary with close friends.

In 1978, his family moved to Eureka, CA where he resided for the remainder of his life.

David earned his AA in Arts at College of the Redwoods.

David AKA PaPa was a jack of all trades. This is just a few of his plethora of skills and interests.

David will be remembered by many for his love of all things apple. David grafted, pruned, and juiced apples. His grandchildren declared that “PaPa Juice” was the best apple juice ever. David and his long-time friend, Garzob, built an apple juice press and made thousands of gallons of apple juice throughout the years.

In 1986, David and his family moved to “the property” in Freshwater. David was caretaker of the Carson Hunting Lodge estate for Dr. Peter Burgess for a total of 33 years, thus began his interest in horticulture. The acreage provided David with a playground of plants to experiment with.

While David earned his LVN in 1974 he did not start his nursing career until moving to Eureka. David was a Pediatric Home Care nurse as well as a valued substitute at Glenn Paul. He loved taking care of children and it was one of his many passions. He made an impact on many families lives while caring for their children.

Early on, David developed an interest in photography. He always had a camera available for the unexpected photographic opportunity and there were many. While his specialties were landscapes and portraits, nothing was out of the scope of his lens. His wife, Debe, can attest to the many stops along many roads to take a photograph. David’s photographs will be on display at the Redwood Art Association in gallery #4 from July15th through August 12th, as well as the North Coast Lens July 17th through August 12th.

Speaking of galleries, David was very involved in the Humboldt County Art Scene. He was an early member of the Ink People and moved on to the Redwood Art Association. The RAA became near and dear to David even more so after retiring. He occupied many roles within the organization including President, Vice President, and was on the Board of Directors. There was not a job or task that was too small that David wouldn’t tackle. He was the go-to guy for the cleaning crew and maintenance.

David had a love of many hobbies in his life such as wood working, kayaking and rafting with friends on the Trinity. He was an avid rock climber in which he scaled Devil’s Tower in Wyoming, Lover’s leap in Tahoe and Smith Rock in Oregon to name a few. He was an enthusiastic backpacker in which trailed The Continental Divide, The Trinity Alps, The Sierra Mountains, and The Marble Mountains. He was also a girl scout leader for his daughter’s girl scout troop when she was younger. He enjoyed running and participating in the local half marathons such as The Avenue of the Giants, the Humboldt Redwoods Half Marathon, The Clam Beach Run, and the Turkey Trot. David was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He will be greatly missed by his wife, daughter, and granddaughter.

He is preceded in death by his parents, David and Betty Boston, his sister Ramona Ann Boston (Rarick), his nephew Michael Edward Rarick and other family that has passed before him.

David leaves behind many people who loved, admired, and adored him. This includes his wife Deborah J Bryan, daughter Angelique M Boston, granddaughter Moriah E Maxwell, grandson Daniel J Maxwell Jr., nieces Jennifer Rarick (Means) and Megan Rarick (Brendle), and his wife’s brothers, sisters, and mother-in-law Marilyn Bryan. David did not know a stranger. If you were inclined to light one up David would not protest.

David requested that there be no funeral services. The Redwood Art Association is graciously hosting an informal Celebration of Life to honor this wonderful one-of-a-kind man and all the contributions he has given to the art community on Sunday August 25th 2024 from 2-4 at the RAA at 603 F Street Eureka, CA 95501.

In Lieu of flowers or expense for travel the family asks that you donate to the Redwood Art Association Gallery Accessibility Fund. This is a project dedicated to ensuring all areas of the gallery are accessible to all the individuals of all physical capabilities. It is a project that David was very passionate about. WWW.Redwoodart.net – donate to “RAA Gallery Accessibility Fund” or go fund me page https://www.gofundme.com/f/our-accessibility-journey

The Family would like to thank the Emergency Room and ICU Caregivers of Providence St Joseph Hospital, Eureka as well as Ayres Family Cremation for taking amazing care of David during his last days on this Earth.

David’s ashes will be spread under an apple tree in a place that was special to him.

In the end, the treasure of life is missed by those who hold on and gained by those who let go.

~ Lao-tzu