Emparion Kicks Off Summer With 6-Part Advanced Tax Planning Webinar Series for Physicians & High-Income Business Owners

Emparion, a leading provider of defined benefit plans, kicks off a 6-part advanced tax planning webinar series for physicians and high-income business owners.

GILBERT, ARIZONA, USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emparion, a leading provider of defined benefit plans and other innovative retirement solutions, is proud to launch a 6-part advanced tax planning webinar series for physicians and high-income business owners. With our extensive expertise, we will highlight many little-known and creative tax planning ideas.

"Many of our clients use our retirement plans as their #1 tax strategy. However, there are other strategies that can lower their tax liability. Our advanced concepts are often overlooked by CPAs and financial advisors. As a result, we want to introduce some of these tax planning ideas to high-income business owners." said Paul Sundin, Founder and CEO of Emparion. "Our webinar series is a great starting point for business owners to review and discuss ideas with their CPAs and decide what concepts are best for them."

Below are the dates and topics covered:

* July 12th: Entity Structuring & Income Splitting: Using Entities to Lower Effective Rates

* July 19th: Retirement Planning: Structuring Plans for Maximum Tax Deferral

* July 26th: Medical, Health & Fringe Benefits: Top Benefit Structures

* August 2nd: Real Estate, Investments & Insurance: Tax Efficient Investment Strategies

* August 9th: Maximizing Deductions & Credits: Top Tax Credit & Deduction Strategies

* August 16th: Special Structures: Designing Other Effective Tax & Estate Structures

To sign up for our webinar series, please click here.

Emparion's leading retirement structures help guide high-income business owners with strategic retirement services. The company combines deep retirement industry knowledge with tax expertise in structuring retirement plans for high-income business owners. Emparion's core service offerings are:

* Cash balance plans and defined benefit structures;

* Retirement structuring for high-income business owners;

* Third-party administration and compliance; and

* Strategic consulting services.

At Emparion, we understand that tax planning can be challenging. That's why we are committed to educating our clients on strategies that CPAs and financial planners often misunderstand or do not implement, empowering them to make informed decisions.

About Emparion

Emparion, LLC, a leading provider of cash balance plans and other retirement solutions, operates as a third-party administrator. The company does not provide financial advice, file tax returns, or act as custodians. For a personalized consultation with one of our plan consultants, please visit our website at www.emparion.com.

To ensure compliance with requirements imposed by the IRS, we inform you that any U.S. federal tax advice contained in this communication is not intended or written to be used, and cannot be used, for the purpose of (i) avoiding penalties under the Internal Revenue Code or (ii) promoting, marketing, or recommending to another party any transaction or matter addressed herein.

Top 10 Defined Benefit & Cash Balance Plan Questions