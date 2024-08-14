Emparion Recognized on Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Emparion, a leading provider of defined benefit plans, has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 List of America's fastest-growing private companies.

GILBERT, ARIZONA, USA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emparion, a leading provider of defined benefit plans and other innovative retirement solutions, has been included on the Inc. 5000 List of America's fastest-growing private companies.

Emparion has been recognized as a nationwide leader in defined benefit plan solutions by earning a place on the esteemed Inc. 5000 list of rapidly growing American companies. The 2024 Inc. 5000 distinction recognizes certain private companies using quantitative metrics. Emparion was the 1,114th fastest-growing company overall and 75th among the fastest-growing finance companies in the country.

"We are excited to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. The recognition that Emparion has received from Inc. 5000 is a testament to all of the employees who work tirelessly to support our clients," said Paul Sundin, Founder and CEO of Emparion. "Our team works diligently to achieve our goal of delivering best-in-class retirement structuring. We are committed to achieving continued growth and supporting our clients with their retirement needs."

Emparion's leading retirement plan structures help business owners with strategic retirement services. The company combines deep fundamental retirement industry knowledge with specialized expertise. Our planning professionals assist clients in optimizing their retirement structures and mitigating their tax exposure. Emparion's core service offerings are:

* Cash balance plans and defined benefit structures

* Self-directed 401(k) plans

* Third-party administration and compliance.

* Strategic consulting and advisory services

At Emparion, we understand that retirement planning can be challenging. We educate our clients on strategies that CPAs and financial planners often overlook. We review your situation and offer strategic advice to lower your tax bill and help you grow your retirement.

The 2024 Inc. 5000 class, a group of businesses that have driven rapid revenue growth, have also made a significant contribution to the economy by adding 874,458 jobs over the past three years. This is a testament to their resilience and ability to navigate challenges such as inflationary pressure, rising capital costs, and extensive hiring difficulties. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is an impressive 1,637 percent.

The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

About Emparion

Emparion, LLC is a leading provider of cash balance plans and other retirement solutions. We are third-party administrators and consultants. But we are not financial advisors or custodians. Please visit us today or call us at 1-844-340-1000 to talk to one of our plan consultants.