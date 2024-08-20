Submit Release
Emparion Recognized on Inc. 5000 List as the 75th Fastest-Growing Financial Services Company in America

Emparion Recognized on Inc. 5000 List as the 75th Fastest-Growing Financial Services Company in America

GILBERT, ARIZONA, USA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emparion, a prominent provider of defined benefit plans and innovative retirement solutions, has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 List of America's fastest-growing private companies. Specifically, Emparion was ranked as the country's 75th fastest-growing financial services company.

Emparion has solidified its position as a leading nationwide provider of defined benefit plan solutions by being listed on the prestigious Inc. 5000 roster of rapidly growing American companies to watch. The 2024 Inc. 5000 is awarded to select private companies based on sophisticated quantitative metrics. This recognition is a testament to our dedication and expertise in the field, and we are proud to share this achievement with our clients and employees.

"We are excited to be named the 75th fastest-growing American company in the financial services space. The recognition that Emparion has received from Inc. 5000 is a testament to our goal of delivering best-in-class retirement structuring," said Paul Sundin, Founder and CEO of Emparion. "Our vast expertise in the field, accumulated over years of dedicated service, guarantees our clients the best available retirement solutions."

Emparion offers top-tier retirement planning services to assist high-income business owners with strategic retirement planning. The company leverages extensive retirement industry expertise and specialized retirement and tax planning knowledge to create tailored retirement structures for high-income business owners. Our team of professionals helps clients optimize their retirement plans and minimize their tax liabilities. Emparion's primary service offerings include:

* Cash balance plans and defined benefit structures
* Self-directed 401(k) plans
* Third-party administration and compliance
* Strategic consulting and compliance services

At Emparion, we recognize the challenges of retirement planning. We educate our clients on strategies that CPAs or financial planners often misunderstand or overlook. By thoroughly assessing your situation, we offer strategic advice to minimize your tax liabilities and facilitate the growth of your retirement savings.

About Emparion

Emparion, LLC is a leading provider of cash balance plans and other retirement solutions. We are third-party administrators and consultants. But we are not financial advisors or custodians. Please call us today at 1-844-340-1000 to talk to one of our plan consultants.

Paul Sundin
Emparion, LLC
+1 480-253-7460
Top 10 Defined Benefit & Cash Balance Plan Questions

