Ambassador Leonard Chidziwa Receives iChange Nations™ Dr. Greg K. Dillon Excellence In Action Award
Award Winner Ambassador Leonard Chidziwa and iChange Nations (TM) Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West at private ceremony in Zambia, Africa
The Late Founding President of the Republic of Zambia His Excellency Dr Kenneth Kaunda And Ambassador Chidziwa
The Late Former President of the Republic of Zambia Late His Excellency Rupiah B Banda and nephew Ambassador Leonard Chidziwa
Her Honor The Former Vice President of the Republic of Zambia Inonge Wina and Ambassador Leonard Chidziwa
I have met many leaders but Ambassador Chidziwa stands out. His sincere desire to make a positive impact is refreshing. It is an honor to bring attention to this person of excellence.”NAIROBI CITY, GREENSPAN, KENYA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a private ceremony held in Lusaka Zambia at the Radisson Blue Hotel Ambassador Leonard Chidziwa received the iChange Nations (TM) Dr. Greg K. Dillon Excellence In Action Award.
— Dr. Ruben West
His Excellency Ambassador Leonard Chidziwa is a distinguished figure in the realms of diplomacy, business, and humanitarianism. Born and raised in Southern Africa, he developed a passion for fostering growth and development across the continent from a young age.
Throughout his career, Ambassador Chidziwa has held numerous esteemed positions, including serving as the President of the Southern Africa Development Initiators, where he spearheaded initiatives aimed at fostering regional cooperation and sustainable development. His leadership in this role earned him recognition and accolades, including the prestigious Business Investment Leadership Excellence Award.
Ambassador Chidziwa is deeply committed to humanitarian causes, exemplified by his efforts to feed thousands of families in Malawi and his assistance to a young girl in Zimbabwe, who had one leg to get an artificial leg to help her to walk kilometers to school.
Ambassador Leonard Chidziwa continues to make a profound impact as the Head of Africa Operations for the Global Wealth Centre and as an official emissary and advisor to the State, Cherokee Nation, and the Red Fire People. His unwavering dedication to advancing the interests of Africa and its people, coupled with his visionary leadership and commitment to excellence, solidify his position as a respected figure on the world stage.
Chidziwa was awarded by World Civility Ambassador and iChange Nations (TM) Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West of the United States. During the ceremony West praised Ambassadors Chidziwa for his efforts and unwavering commitment to making the world a better place.
Ambassador Leonard is the nephew of the Former President of the Republic of Zambia Late H. E. Rupiah Banda. Dr. West made reference to this fact and noted the similarities as far as the desire to help and improve the lives of others.
West also made reference to how the Excellence In Action Award was most appropriate and how Chidziwa’s character was similar to Dr. Greg K. Dillon whom the award is named after.
Dr. Greg Dillon is a World Civility Ambassador, Martial Artist, Thought Leader and Entrepreneur. Dr. Dillon grew up in a farming and mining community in Southern Indiana, USA where a family's livelihood was dependent on growing a good harvest. A good harvest was realized from good seeds and proper nurturing of the crop. According to Dr. Greg, this principle applies to the raising of strong children.
Grandmaster Dillon (as he is known in the martial arts world) is a 10th degree Black Belt and has been training since 1971. He believes in safety and civility through education and practical community involvement.
Ambassador Leonard Chidziwa joins good company as he receives this award. Previous recipients include, Nobel Peace Prize Winner Dr. Denis Mukwege of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya’s former Deputy Inspector General Edward Mbugua and World Renowned Martial Artist Grandmaster George Dillman of the USA.
