24A5003486

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A5003444

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME:07/04/2024 @ 2333 Hours

STREET: VT Route 14

TOWN: Coventry

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: US Route 5

WEATHER: Fair

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Devon Lanpher

AGE: 25

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Civic

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Suspected injuries

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a call from Devon Lanpher (25) of Eden, VT advising he was in a motor vehicle accident on VT Route 14 in the Town of Coventry. Troopers and Newport Ambulance and Coventry Fire Department responded to the scene and met with Lanpher. Investigation revealed Lanpher failed to maintain his lane of travel and travelled off the roadway and down an embankment. Lanpher was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. Lanpher was transported to North Country Hospital for possible injuries he sustained during the crash.

Trooper Richard Berlandy

Vermont State Police | Troop A - Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd, Derby, VT 05829

802.334.8881 | Richard.berlandy@vermont.gov