24A5003486
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A5003444
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME:07/04/2024 @ 2333 Hours
STREET: VT Route 14
TOWN: Coventry
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: US Route 5
WEATHER: Fair
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Devon Lanpher
AGE: 25
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Civic
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Suspected injuries
HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a call from Devon Lanpher (25) of Eden, VT advising he was in a motor vehicle accident on VT Route 14 in the Town of Coventry. Troopers and Newport Ambulance and Coventry Fire Department responded to the scene and met with Lanpher. Investigation revealed Lanpher failed to maintain his lane of travel and travelled off the roadway and down an embankment. Lanpher was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. Lanpher was transported to North Country Hospital for possible injuries he sustained during the crash.
Trooper Richard Berlandy
Vermont State Police | Troop A - Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd, Derby, VT 05829
802.334.8881 | Richard.berlandy@vermont.gov