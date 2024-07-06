Donna Goddard: ‘never afraid of a hard day’s work’

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected].

Donna Goddard

November 5, 1934 – June 30, 2024

Donna Goddard passed away Sunday June 30, 2024 at the age of 89. Born in Sanger California to Granville and Alice Alcorn, the family moved to Westhaven. Donna graduated from Arcata High School. Donna met and married her lifelong love, Don. Together they had four children. Donna loved her family and was a good mom, auntie, and grandmother. Donna was never afraid of a hard day’s work, and had some very interesting jobs; she worked as a switchboard operator at the local phone company, tallied lumber for Arcata Redwood, ran North Bay Firewood with her son, Gary, and even operated the chop saw at Simpson Timber Company. In her time off she enjoyed spending time with family and friends at their place in Redwood Creek, fishing on the Klamath, and bowling; in fact, she was an expert (competitive) bowler, with many trophies to prove it. Donna is survived by her children, Renee, David, Gary, and Susan; grandchildren, Jennifer, Bobbi, Josh, Cody, and Tucker, and great grandchildren, Layla, Cameron, Kaileigh, Camerin, Tyler, Invy, and Abby. Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Don, her twin sister, Norma, her parents Granville and Alice Alcorn, brothers, Clyde, Virgil, and ‘Kenny,’ Ken Alcorn. A graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, 1757 J St. Arcata on Wednesday July 10 at 1pm. Services are under the direction of Paul’s Chapel, 1070 H St. Arcata. In lieu of flowers please send donations in Donna’s name to the Senior Resource Center in Eureka.