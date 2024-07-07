Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Hate Motivated Burglary and Vandalism / Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A5003479

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper James Gallup                           

STATION: Derby                    

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 7/6/24, at approximately 1240 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Caswell Avenue, Derby

VIOLATION: Hate Motivated Burglary and Vandalism

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/6/24, at approximately 1240 hours, the State Police received a report of a burglary and vandalism of a residence on Caswell Avenue in the village of Derby Line. It was reported the house was broken into, vandalized, and racial slurs were painted on the walls. The State Police requests any member of the public with information on this incident to contact the Derby Barracks or to submit an anonymous tip on the Vermont State Police Website.

