Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,987 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,824 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks/ Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 25A3006205                                           

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock

STATION: Berlin Barracks                                  

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: September 03, 2025, at approximately 0831 hours

STREET: Waterbury-Stowe Rd

TOWN: Waterbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Gregg Hill Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear        

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Sarah Hill

AGE: 35    

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Rav 4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Significant, non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Jeanette Fisher

AGE: 66     

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morristown, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Ram

VEHICLE MODEL: 1500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Significant, non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: Copley

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Berlin Barracks received a report of a two-vehicle crash in the area of Waterbury Stowe Rd and Gregg Hill Rd in Waterbury Center. Subsequent investigation revealed Sarah Hill (25) of Putney, VT, was traveling north on Waterbury Stowe Rd in a 2019 Toyota Rav4. Investigation further revealed Jeanette Fisher (66) of Morristown, VT, was traveling south on Waterbury Stowe Rd in a 2021 Ram 1500. Hill crossed the center lane divider, crossing into the southbound lane. Subsequently, hitting Fisher’s vehicle.

 

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the operation of the involved vehicles, please contact Trooper Mae Murdock at the Berlin Barracks at (802) 229-9191.

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending

LODGED - LOCATION:           

BAIL:

MUG SHOT:

COURT ACTION: Pending

COURT:

COURT DATE/TIME:   

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Berlin Barracks/ Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more