Berlin Barracks/ Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A3006205

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: September 03, 2025, at approximately 0831 hours

STREET: Waterbury-Stowe Rd

TOWN: Waterbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Gregg Hill Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Sarah Hill

AGE: 35

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Rav 4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Significant, non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Jeanette Fisher

AGE: 66

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morristown, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Ram

VEHICLE MODEL: 1500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Significant, non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: Copley

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Berlin Barracks received a report of a two-vehicle crash in the area of Waterbury Stowe Rd and Gregg Hill Rd in Waterbury Center. Subsequent investigation revealed Sarah Hill (25) of Putney, VT, was traveling north on Waterbury Stowe Rd in a 2019 Toyota Rav4. Investigation further revealed Jeanette Fisher (66) of Morristown, VT, was traveling south on Waterbury Stowe Rd in a 2021 Ram 1500. Hill crossed the center lane divider, crossing into the southbound lane. Subsequently, hitting Fisher’s vehicle.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the operation of the involved vehicles, please contact Trooper Mae Murdock at the Berlin Barracks at (802) 229-9191.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT:

COURT ACTION: Pending

COURT:

COURT DATE/TIME:

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.