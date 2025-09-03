Berlin Barracks/ Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A3006205
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: September 03, 2025, at approximately 0831 hours
STREET: Waterbury-Stowe Rd
TOWN: Waterbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Gregg Hill Rd
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Sarah Hill
AGE: 35
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Rav 4
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Significant, non-life threatening
HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Jeanette Fisher
AGE: 66
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morristown, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Ram
VEHICLE MODEL: 1500
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Significant, non-life threatening
HOSPITAL: Copley
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Berlin Barracks received a report of a two-vehicle crash in the area of Waterbury Stowe Rd and Gregg Hill Rd in Waterbury Center. Subsequent investigation revealed Sarah Hill (25) of Putney, VT, was traveling north on Waterbury Stowe Rd in a 2019 Toyota Rav4. Investigation further revealed Jeanette Fisher (66) of Morristown, VT, was traveling south on Waterbury Stowe Rd in a 2021 Ram 1500. Hill crossed the center lane divider, crossing into the southbound lane. Subsequently, hitting Fisher’s vehicle.
This case remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the operation of the involved vehicles, please contact Trooper Mae Murdock at the Berlin Barracks at (802) 229-9191.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
