ROAD CLOSURE: I89 NB mm 120
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Albans Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
The interstate at i89 nb in the area of mm 120 will be shut down to 1 lane of traffic for at least the next hour due to a dump truck rollover. Updates will be provided as they come in.
Motorists should expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes. Thank you.
