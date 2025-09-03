Submit Release
Re: ROAD CLOSURE: I89 NB mm 120

This roadway has been re-opened. Thank you for your patience. 

From: Serna-Ginsburg, Miriam via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Wednesday, September 3, 2025 1:54 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: ROAD CLOSURE: I89 NB mm 120

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

The interstate at i89 nb in the area of mm 120 will be shut down to 1 lane of traffic for at least the next hour due to a dump truck rollover. Updates will be provided as they come in.  



Motorists should expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes.  Thank you. 



