Re: Traffic Alert - West Rutland

Update to the previous road closure. Business RT 4 near Pleasant St in West Rutland is now open.

Main St AKA Business Route 4 in West Rutland, is CLOSED in the area of Pleasant St due to a MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH with WIRES DOWN.

This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.








