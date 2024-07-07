Submit Release
Re: Traffic Alert - West Rutland

Update to the previous road closure. Business RT 4 near Pleasant St in West Rutland is now open.


From: Rooker, Ryan <Ryan.Rooker@vermont.gov>
Sent: Saturday, July 6, 2024 6:33 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; DPS - B1 Disp <DPS.B1Disp@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic Alert - West Rutland

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Rutland Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

Main St AKA Business Route 4 in West Rutland,  is CLOSED in the area of Pleasant St  due to a MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH with WIRES DOWN.

 

This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.



