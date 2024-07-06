Ven Michael Chorey elected Bishop of Karamoja

The House of Bishops of Church of Uganda sitting at Lweza Training and Conference Centre, today 4th July 2024, has elected Rev Ven. Michael Chorey as the 5th Bishop of the Diocese of Karamoja.

He will be consecrated and enthroned as the 5th Bishop on 25th August 2024 at St Phillip’s Cathedral, Moroto, replacing Rt Rev Joseph Abura who has been the Bishop since 27th May 2007 and the Dean of the Province of Church of Uganda.

Rev. Ven. Chorey was born on 10th April 1970 in Dingdinga village, the present day Katabok Sub county in Amudat District.

He accepted Jesus Christ as his Saviour on 12th May 1986 at a fellowship organized by the School Chaplain who was also a Church teacher. The message was, “The wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord, Romans 6:23.”

He was ordained as Deacon on 13th July 2003 and priested on 18th December 2005. He began his Church Ministry as a Lay Reader from 1995 to 2000 and is currently the Archdeacon of Pokot Archdeaconry, a position he has held since 1st April 2012 to date. He also serves as the Parish Priest for Christ Church Amudat Parish.

He is married to Rev Canon Jane Chorey with whom they have planted 24 Churches which are now under Pokot Archdeaconry.

Rev. Ven Michael Chorey holds a Master of Arts in Theology and Development and a Bachelor of Divinity from Uganda Christian University. He is currently in the completion stages of his Doctor of Philosophy in Theology and Development at Uganda Christian University.

He has undergone a number of trainings including monitoring and evaluation for HIV/AIDS, basic training of Trainer of trainers (TOT) for advocacy, peace and small arms monitoring and attended a leadership training at the Anglican Leadership Institute in South Carolina, USA.

He has translated manuals for Alternative Basic Education for Karamoja (ABEC), translated the Parliamentary ACT of 2010 of prohibition of female genital mutilation, and many other documents aimed at creating awareness on HIV/AIDS, Drugs and neglected diseases.