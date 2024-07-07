Submit Release
StoryCorps: An Evening with Founder Dave Isay

Founder of Story Corps NPR

Story Corps Founder Dave Isay

The United Theatre, Friday, July 26, 2024 at 5:00 pm

The StoryCorps mission is to help us believe in each other by illuminating the humanity and possibility in us all — one story at a time.”
— Dave Isay
WESTERLY, RHODE ISLAND, USA, July 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Discover what has captivated over 12 million listeners each week on National Public Radio (NPR). Since its beginnings in 2003, in a recording booth at Grand Central Terminal, StoryCorps has collected and preserved conversations from over 700,000 participants across the country.

On Friday, July 26, Dave Isay, founder of StoryCorps, will be in conversation with Gara LaMarche, board member and StoryCorps supporter, to discuss the mission, focus, and impact of the organization. The presentation includes some of the most popular StoryCorps interviews, with people who will touch your heart and soul. There will also be an opportunity for the audience to record their own stories.

All proceeds from this event benefit Literacy Volunteers of Washington County, a nonprofit organization in Westerly, RI, dedicated to helping adult learners build their skills in reading, writing, and speaking English. Executive Director Mary Carol Kendzia notes, "Our work at Literacy Volunteers supports our students in community building and making connections. StoryCorps shares this work by showcasing the importance of each person’s life and story."

Dave Isay has won six Peabody Awards, a MacArthur "Genius" Fellowship, and the 2015 TED Prize for his work. He continues to develop new projects and initiatives at StoryCorps, including One Small Step, which brings people of different political views together to talk about their lives.

Mary Carol Kendzia
Literacy Volunteers Of Washington County
+1 401-596-9411
StoryCorps: An Evening with Founder Dave Isay

