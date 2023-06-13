An Evening with Layng and Tucker Martin- From Kitchen Table to Turntable: How a Song Is Written and a Record Is Made
An evening with Layng & Tucker Martine to celebrate the release of renowned and beloved songwriter Layng Martine, Jr.’s album, Music ManWESTERLY, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- How does a song get from the songwriter sitting at the kitchen table working on his or her next creation to a fully produced recording that’s either streamed, on CD, or on vinyl?
Join popular songwriter and author Layng Martine, Jr., and his son, producer and musician Tucker Martine, July 26th at 6pm at The United Theatre in Westerly, Rhode Island for an intimate look into the process of making a record. This fascinating discussion is a fundraising event to benefit Literacy Volunteers of Washington County.
Following the release of Layng’s latest album, Music Man, father and son reflect on the process of how songs are written and records are made. Layng and Tucker had long spoken of doing something together but had never gotten around to it. Then several Christmases ago, as a gift, Tucker gave his dad 5 days in the studio to record an album with him as producer, engineer, and drummer. Tucker chose the songs from the hundreds of songs Layng had written between 1963 and 2016; he also chose the musicians for the recording.
This is a rare opportunity to hear Layng speak, play and sing some of his works, with Tucker as backup musician. In between the songs, Tucker will explain the role of a record producer and that of an engineer in the making of a record. Layng will talk about how a song gets written based on his long career as a songwriter in Nashville, and play a few selections from Music Man.
A reception will follow the presentation, with wine and hors d’oeuvres. Copies of Music Man will be available for purchase, along with Layng’s book, Permission to Fly.
Layng Martine, Jr. is an American songwriter whose compositions have appeared on the country and pop music charts for over four decades. Some of Martine's writing credits include Elvis Presley's million-selling "Way Down"; The Pointer Sisters' hit "Should I Do It," and Trisha Yearwood's "I Wanna Go Too Far." Martine's song, "Rub It In" was a number one country hit for Billy "Crash" Craddock in 1974,and he was nominated for a Grammy Award in 1993 for Best Country Song, for co-writing Reba McEntire's "The Greatest Man I Never Knew.” In 2013, he was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Martine authored an article for The New York Times "Modern Love" column about his continued love story with his wife Linda after she became paraplegic in an automobile accident. The enormous response he received to this article was the inspiration for him to write a memoir published in 2019, entitled Permission to Fly, an inside look at the songwriting side of the music industry.
Tucker Martine, an American record producer, musician and composer, is the son of singer and songwriter Layng Martine, Jr. He grew up in Nashville, TN, and spent summers in Watch Hill, RI. Tucker has worked with artists such as The Decemberists, R.E.M., My Morning Jacket, Modest Mouse, Beth Orton, Neko Case, Bill Frisell, Sufjan Stevens, and Mavis Staples, as well as his own writing and performing. He has been nominated for two Grammys, and currently makes his home in Portland, OR.
Mary Carol Kendzia
Literacy Volunteers Of Washington County
+1 401-596-9411
email us here