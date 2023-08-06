Literacy Volunteers and United Theatre Announce Fundraiser With Journalists Walter V. Robinson & Pamela Constable
Award Winning Journalist Pamela Constable
Award Winning Journalist Walter Robinson
Why Newspapers Still Matter at a Time of Hype, Hate and Social Media Dominance
Too many new communication and social media sources bombard people with a confusing mix of propaganda, opinions, falsehoods and too much information to absorb and assess.”WESTERLY, RI, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Two award-winning journalists, Walter V. Robinson, of The Boston Globe and Pamela Constable, of The Washington Post will discuss “Why Newspapers Still Matter at a Time of Hype, Hate and Social Media Dominance” at the United Theatre in Westerly on Thursday, September 14, at 6:00 pm.
— Pamela Constable
Newspapers today are often seen as a dying breed, an anachronism in a world of 24/7 news and instant commentary. Pam Constable comments, “I see newspapers as a vital antidote to this trend, a medium that emphasizes thoughtful analysis rather than hyperbole and partisan riposte, and that aims for accuracy rather than speed. [Too many] new communication and social media sources bombard people with a confusing mix of propaganda, opinions, falsehoods and too much information to absorb and assess.”
Walter V. Robinson, an investigative reporter and editor-at-large at The Boston Globe, led the Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation that brought worldwide attention to the Catholic Church’s sexual abuse scandals and subsequent cover-ups. Michael Keaton portrayed Robinson in the film “Spotlight,” which won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2015.
Pamela Constable is an award-winning staff writer for The Washington Post’s foreign desk, covering Afghanistan, Pakistan, South Asia and Latin America. She recently returned from a reporting trip to Ukraine. A graduate of Brown University, she is the author of three books, has held numerous writing fellowships and is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and president of the Afghan Stray Animal League.
Mary Carol Kendzia
Literacy Volunteers Of Washington County
+1 401-596-9411
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook