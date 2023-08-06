Submit Release
News Search

There were 108 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,299 in the last 365 days.

Literacy Volunteers and United Theatre Announce Fundraiser With Journalists Walter V. Robinson & Pamela Constable

Award Winning Journalist Pamela Constable

Award Winning Journalist Pamela Constable

Award Winning Journalist Walter Robinson

Award Winning Journalist Walter Robinson

Why Newspapers Still Matter at a Time of Hype, Hate and Social Media Dominance

Too many new communication and social media sources bombard people with a confusing mix of propaganda, opinions, falsehoods and too much information to absorb and assess.”
— Pamela Constable
WESTERLY, RI, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Two award-winning journalists, Walter V. Robinson, of The Boston Globe and Pamela Constable, of The Washington Post will discuss “Why Newspapers Still Matter at a Time of Hype, Hate and Social Media Dominance” at the United Theatre in Westerly on Thursday, September 14, at 6:00 pm.

Newspapers today are often seen as a dying breed, an anachronism in a world of 24/7 news and instant commentary. Pam Constable comments, “I see newspapers as a vital antidote to this trend, a medium that emphasizes thoughtful analysis rather than hyperbole and partisan riposte, and that aims for accuracy rather than speed. [Too many] new communication and social media sources bombard people with a confusing mix of propaganda, opinions, falsehoods and too much information to absorb and assess.”

Walter V. Robinson, an investigative reporter and editor-at-large at The Boston Globe, led the Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation that brought worldwide attention to the Catholic Church’s sexual abuse scandals and subsequent cover-ups. Michael Keaton portrayed Robinson in the film “Spotlight,” which won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2015.

Pamela Constable is an award-winning staff writer for The Washington Post’s foreign desk, covering Afghanistan, Pakistan, South Asia and Latin America. She recently returned from a reporting trip to Ukraine. A graduate of Brown University, she is the author of three books, has held numerous writing fellowships and is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and president of the Afghan Stray Animal League.

Mary Carol Kendzia
Literacy Volunteers Of Washington County
+1 401-596-9411
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Literacy Volunteers and United Theatre Announce Fundraiser With Journalists Walter V. Robinson & Pamela Constable

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more