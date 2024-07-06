Tearfund reports two of its aid workers murdered in the Congo

We are deeply saddened to announce the tragic deaths of two of our aid workers, who were killed in an attack in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Sunday 30 June 2024. The staff members were travelling in a convoy that had arrived in Butembo from Lubero when they were attacked and killed.

Nigel Harris, Tearfund CEO, said: ‘I am utterly devastated by the recent deaths of two of our aid workers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Our staff work selflessly to serve communities living in poverty. This news comes as a huge shock to all of us at Tearfund.’

Tearfund condemns this horrific attack on humanitarian aid staff. Our priority now is to provide support to the families of our deceased colleagues during this incredibly difficult time. We’re also working with the local authorities to ensure the safety and security of our remaining staff in the country.

Please join us in prayer as we gather with our colleagues in mourning this needless loss of life.