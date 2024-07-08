Submit Release
Keir Starmer Pledges Billions in Compensation for Infected Blood Scandal Victims

Number 10 - Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer arrives at Number 10 Downing St

Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledges compensation for infected blood scandal victims, fulfilling cross-party commitments. Urgency required for interim payments.

LONDON, UK, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a Downing Street press conference today, Prime Minister Keir Starmer reaffirmed his commitment to compensating the victims of the infected blood scandal, a promise that was echoed by major political parties during the recent election campaign.

Both the Conservative and Labour parties had previously committed to this cause in the last parliament, with the Liberal Democrats also including a pledge to compensate victims in their recent election manifesto. The Prime Minister's renewed promise has been met with widespread approval, particularly from advocacy groups.

Jason Evans, Director of the Factor 8 campaign group, welcomed the announcement, stating, "This renewed commitment from Prime Minister Keir Starmer is reassuring. We are hopeful that this government will act swiftly to fulfill these promises and provide the long-overdue compensation to the victims and their families."

The Infected Blood Compensation Authority (IBCA), established before the recent dissolution of parliament, is chaired by Sir Robert Francis KC. Throughout June, Sir Robert engaged with campaign groups to ensure that the final compensation details could be urgently presented to the new Labour Ministers. The Victims and Prisoners Act legally mandates the government to finalise these compensation details by regulations before 24th August 2024, leaving a narrow window for completion.

Moreover, the government is legally obligated to make interim payments of £100,000 to the estates of those who have died and whose deaths have not yet been recognised. Bereaved families have been calling for the application process for these interim payments to be opened with urgency, as many have yet to receive any compensation.

