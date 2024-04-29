House of Lords to Decide on Infected Blood Compensation on Tuesday
On Tuesday 30th April, the House of Lords will Vote on the Infected Blood Compensation Clause of the Victims & Prisoners Bill (VAP Bill).UK, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday 30th April, the House of Lords will Vote on the Infected Blood Compensation Clause of the Victims & Prisoners Bill (VAP Bill). This part of the bill is expected to be considered sometime between 7:30pm - 8:30pm. Votes will take place.
The House of Commons inserted the existing clause into the VAP Bill last December, forcing the government to establish a compensation scheme and inflicting Rishi Sunak's first defeat since becoming Prime Minister.
Thousands across the UK were infected with Hepatitis C and HIV through the use of infected blood products, such as Factor VIII, in the 1970s and 1980s. Evidence seen by the Infected Blood Inquiry has shown the state knew people were being infected.
Last week, the government published 20 Pages of its proposals for a compensation scheme which would replace the existing clause. Alongside its proposals, in a letter to Factor 8 the government announced it would make interim compensation payments of £100,000 to the estates of those who have died as a result of the infected blood scandal.
Those impacted by the infected blood scandal have deep concerns that the government's proposals do not honour the final compensation recommendations of the Infected Blood Inquiry published in April 2023.
Jason Evans (Director of Factor 8) said: "Tuesday's consideration of the Victims & Prisoners Bill is absolutely critical for victims of the infected blood scandal. We need Peers to support Baroness Brinton's amendment 119HA, which will be put to a vote. This is the key amendment and will ensure that the compensation scheme provides redress on terms the Infected Blood Inquiry recommended in its final compensation recommendations. It cannot be right for past benefits payments to be taken into account or for compensation to be of a derisory value which does not deliver justice. A compensation scheme which does not deliver adequate compensation shall be meaningless. That is why this amendment is crucial."
Factor 8 is also supporting the following amendments from a variety of Peers which all accord with the Inquiry's recommendations and which may also be taken to a vote: 119CA, 119D, 119E, 119J, 119K, 119M, 119MA★, 119P, 119PA★, 119T, 119U, 119V, 119X, 119Y, 121B, 121C, 121D.
You can view the full wording of the various amendments here: https://bills.parliament.uk/bills/3443/stages/18588/amendments
