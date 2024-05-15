30,000 Signatures in 24 Hours: Public Demands Justice for Infected Blood Scandal Victims
Rishi Sunak urged to ensure infected blood scandal compensation payments are made before an election.LONDON, UK, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A petition by the campaign group Factor 8, demanding immediate compensation for victims of the Infected Blood Scandal has garnered over 30,000 signatures in less than a day since its launch. This surge of support comes just ahead of the final report from the Infected Blood Inquiry, set to be released on Monday 20th May in London.
Sam Rushby, whose family story is at the heart of the petition, has been directly and tragically affected by this scandal. "I lost my mother, father, and four-month-old baby sister to HIV as a result of the infected blood scandal," said Sam. "By the time I was three years old, my entire family had died. They were three of the thousands of people impacted by this scandal."
The Infected Blood Inquiry, which has been investigating the scandal's circumstances for the past six years, has seen a raft of evidence proving the government, pharmaceutical companies, and medical professionals knew Factor VIII blood products were infected with Hepatitis & HIV.
Despite being aware that the products were infected, those responsible failed to warn the public or make products safer. Even worse, evidence shows many people were infected after being enrolled in non-consensual studies so scientists could study the viruses. These actions resulted in thousands of people, including Sam's family, being unwittingly infected with HIV.
The inquiry recommended full compensation in April 2023, but victims and bereaved families are still waiting. The government has promised compensation, but the lack of action has led to frustration and despair among those affected. "what are they waiting for?" Sam Rushby emphasised.
The petition calls for the government to ensure that the Infected Blood Compensation Authority is fully operational and accepting applications for compensation before the next election. "Victims and bereaved families have waited long enough. Given the commitments made by the current government to pay compensation, it would be a devastating injustice for redress to be delayed any further," Sam added.
Supporters of the petition are urging the public to join the call for fair and urgent compensation to those impacted by the biggest medical treatment scandal in British history.
https://chng.it/4yH6DRjVgs
Jason Evans
Factor 8
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
BBC Panorama Clip - Sam Rushby