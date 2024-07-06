New Music Alert Holding Back The Years from Legendary Multi Platinum Recording Artist CultJam

Submit Release
NEW YORK, USA, July 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a brief hiatus, the iconic band CultJam is back and better than ever with a fresh sound and new lead vocalist. Led by founder and percussionist Mike Hughes and guitarist and keyboardist Alex 'Spanador' Mosely, the band is ready to hit the stage, release new music, and get people out of their seats dancing.

CultJam first emerged from New York in the 1980s, quickly becoming one of the most popular music acts in the city. With hits like "I Wonder If I Take You Home" and "Head to Toe," the band's unique blend of pop, R&B, and freestyle music captured the hearts of fans worldwide. Now, after a long-awaited return, CultJam is ready to once again take the music scene by storm.

The band's new lead vocalist, Mystina Sol, brings a fresh and powerful voice to the group. With her soulful and dynamic vocals, Sol adds a new dimension to CultJam's sound while staying true to the band's signature style. Together with Hughes and Mosely, the trio has been working tirelessly to create new music that will have fans on their feet and singing along.

CultJam is excited to announce their upcoming performances and releases, including a highly anticipated new single and music video. The band is eager to reconnect with their loyal fans and introduce their music to a new generation. With their infectious energy and undeniable talent, CultJam is sure to captivate audiences once again.

Don't miss your chance to experience the magic of CultJam as they return to the stage with a fresh sound and new lead vocalist. Stay tuned for more updates and be sure to catch their upcoming performances. For more information, visit the band's website and follow them on social media.

