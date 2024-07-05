Friendship evening in honor of the President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping

TAJIKISTAN, July 5 - On the evening of July 5, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, hosted at the city Residence of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan an informal dinner for the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, who is in Tajikistan on a state visit. This dinner with display of special sincerity turned into an evening of friendship.

The evening of friendship took place in an atmosphere of friendship and brotherhood to welcome the high-ranking guest, the Leader of Tajikistan’s great neighboring country, Xi Jinping.

The high-ranking guests enjoyed very much the special Tajik hospitality shown by the Honorable Head of State of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

The Leader of Tajikistan’s great neighboring country, Honorable Xi Jinping, was very impressed by the display of fresh agricultural products and national dishes prepared in the Residence’s orchard.