Opening of the buildings of the Parliament of Tajikistan and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan

TAJIKISTAN, July 5 - On July 5, within the framework of the state visit of the President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping to Tajikistan, the opening ceremony of the buildings of the Parliament of Tajikistan and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan was held.

The Heads of State, Honorable Emomali Rahmon and Honorable Xi Jinping, by unveiling the symbolic plaque, officially commissioned, in a solemn atmosphere, the two magnificent and modern buildings – the Parliament of Tajikistan and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Speaking before the participants of the event, the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon congratulated the representatives of the Majlisi Oli and the staff of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan on this memorable occasion and recalled the history of the beginning of the construction of the new facilities.

It was emphasized that the construction of this complex of buildings whose design was created with the use of national motifs and patterns, the high art of modern architecture and a unique style, was carried out within the framework of beneficial cooperation between Tajikistan and China, based on the gratuitous financial support of our great friend and neighbor.

Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, stated that the best working conditions have been created in the modern buildings for the activities of the two key bodies of the state power of our country - the Majlisi Oli and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The Head of State emphasized that these buildings give the capital of Tajikistan – the city of Dushanbe new beauty and look, and make its appearance even more beautiful and colorful.

Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, praised the quality of the construction works and expressed gratitude to the builders, architects, engineers and workers who made a valuable contribution to the construction of the complex.

The President of the country stated that this complex of buildings, built with the support of Honorable President Xi Jinping, reflects the enduring amity, spirit of friendship and good neighborly relations between the peoples of Tajikistan and China.

Concluding his speech, the Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, once again expressed his sincere gratitude to the President of the People's Republic of China, Honorable Xi Jinping, for his continuous support in the process of development and progress of the sovereign state of Tajikistan and for his effective contribution to the construction of the complex of buildings of the Majlisi Oli and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of the city of Dushanbe, Honorable Rustam Emomali, also delivered a speech at the official opening ceremony of the magnificent buildings of the Parliament and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, and congratulated the audience and the people of the country on this memorable historic event, and expressed gratitude and appreciation for this valuable gratuitous assistance to the President of the People's Republic of China, Honorable Xi Jinping, and the people of the great neighboring country.

Then, the Heads of State Emomali Rahmon and Xi Jinping got acquainted with working conditions in the building of the Parliament of Tajikistan.

During the meeting, the Heads of State were informed that more than 1,500 local workers and Chinese specialists from 5 construction companies participated in the construction.

The Parliament edifice was built on Rudaki Avenue whose front part has been decorated with an alley and fountains.

The height of the main building is 49.7 meters, with its dome it is 70 meters. The total area of ​​the Parliament building is 43,750 square meters.

The Parliament edifice accommodates a joint meeting hall with 1500 seats, upper and lower chamber meeting rooms with 250 seats each, a reception hall for dignitaries, IT center, medical center, library, press-conference hall with 350 seats, and other offices and auxiliary rooms.

During the construction of the buildings of the Parliament and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, their design was developed with the use of national elements and the high art of modern architecture, with application of a special style and suitable patterns. The decoration of the rooms, meeting halls and reception halls is carried out with national motifs, plastering, engraving, glazing and natural stones.

The building of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan is located in the central part of the city of Dushanbe, at the intersection of Rudaki and Ismoili Somoni avenues.

The area of​​the plot of land of the complex of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan is more than 10 hectares, on which 15-story building of the Government, two 13-story buildings of agencies under the Government, a boulevard with tracks and paths have been built.

The Government building accommodates offices of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan and its subordinate structures, a hall for government meetings with 150 seats, halls with 50 and 80 seats, office rooms, a large hall with 1000 seats, 3 meeting rooms, reception rooms for citizens, printing house, archive, canteen and other rooms. The total height of the central building is 91.5 meters.

After getting acquainted with the conditions of the Parliament edifice, the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon and the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, highly commended the quality work of the builders.