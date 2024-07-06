Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Signs 16 Bills Into Law to Improve Fire Safety, Emergency Management, Veteran Support and Improved Language Access for All

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR JOSH GREEN SIGNS 16 BILLS INTO LAW TO IMPROVE FIRE SAFETY, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT, VETERAN SUPPORT AND IMPROVED LANGUAGE ACCESS FOR ALL

July 05, 2024

HONOLULU, HI – Governor Josh Green, M.D., today signed 16 significant bills into law, addressing key areas such as fire safety, emergency management, disaster response, veteran support, language access for immigrants and regulations for charitable giving.

“These legislative measures are crucial in enhancing our state’s resilience, safety and inclusivity,” said Governor Green. “By addressing these important pillars of disaster prevention, mitigation and management, we are working to ensure that all residents of Hawai‘i are better protected and prepared, especially during times of crisis.”

The new laws include:

HB2193: ENHANCING FIREWORKS REGULATION AND SAFETY

HB 2193 establishes an Illegal Fireworks Task Force and expands inspection powers for officers with police and fire authority. It introduces administrative inspections of controlled premises and mandates comprehensive recordkeeping and reporting requirements for licensees. The law also empowers law enforcement and fire departments to safely dispose of confiscated fireworks, holding violators liable for storage and disposal costs. These measures aim to improve regulatory oversight and enhance public safety regarding fireworks usage.

SB2085: ESTABLISHMENT OF THE STATE FIRE MARSHAL

SB 2085 creates the Office of the State Fire Marshal within the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations to enhance fire safety and prevention across Hawaiʻi. The state fire marshal, appointed for a five-year term, will coordinate statewide fire protection efforts, propose fire code amendments and oversee fire safety training and certification. The bill appropriates $172,000 for FY 2024-2025 to fund the state fire marshal position, support staff, and related operational costs, effective July 1, 2024.

HB2107: LANGUAGE ACCESS FOR LIMITED ENGLISH PROFICIENCY (LEP)

HB 2107 establishes a Limited English Proficiency (LEP) language access coordinator position within the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, allocating $200,000 for FY 2024-2025. The Act addresses the disproportionate disaster-related risks faced by LEP individuals by ensuring compliance with federal language access laws, such as the Stafford Act. It highlights the inadequacy of language interpretation services during the immediate aftermath of the August 8, 2023, Maui wildfires, and aims to improve access to emergency relief for LEP populations.

SB2693: PREVENTING CHARITABLE FRAUD DURING EMERGENCIES

SB 2693 introduces a new section to Hawaii Revised Statutes, making charitable fraud during a state of emergency an offense. It defines charitable fraud as using deceptive practices, misrepresentation, or misuse of contributions solicited for disaster victims during a state of emergency. The offense is classified based on the amount of contributions obtained or attempted, with severe penalties for larger amounts. This Act ensures immediate enforcement upon approval, protecting the public from fraudulent charitable solicitations during emergencies.

“These new laws reflect our commitment to protecting and supporting all members of our community, especially in times of need,” said Governor Green. “By improving fire safety, enhancing emergency management, supporting our veterans, and ensuring language access for all, we are building a safer, more inclusive Hawaii.”

The complete list of bills signed includes the following:

RELATING TO EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

HB1902 HD1 SD2 CD1

RELATING TO IMMIGRATION

SB2787 SD2 HD1 CD1

RELATING TO A WILDFIRE FORECAST SYSTEM FOR HAWAII

SB2284 SD2 HD1 CD1

RELATING TO FIRE PREVENTION

HB1842 HD1 SD1

RELATING TO THE LANDLORD-TENANT CODE

HB2742 HD1 SD2 CD1

RELATED TO ELECTRONIC INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

SB2782 SD2 HD2 CD1

RELATING TO AMERICAN SIGN LANGUAGE

SB3290 SD2 HD1 CD1

RELATING TO SOLICITATION OF FUNDS FROM THE PUBLIC

SB2983 SD2 HD2 CD1

RELATING TO SPECIAL LICENSE PLATES FOR IRAQ AND AFGHANISTAN WAR VETERANS

SB2731 SD1 HD1 CD1

RELATING TO THE HAWAII NATIONAL GUARD

HB2395 HD1 SD2

HB2396 HD1 SD2

