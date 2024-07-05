Ceremony of decorating the Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon with the highest award of the People's Republic of China - the Order of "Friendship"

TAJIKISTAN, July 5 - On July 5, after the meeting and negotiations of the highest level between Tajikistan and China, the ceremony of awarding the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, with the highest award of the People's Republic of China - the Order of "Friendship" was held in the Palace of the Nation with the participation of the official delegations of the two countries.

In accordance with the "Law of the People's Republic of China on State Awards and State Honorary Titles", the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, was awarded the Order of "Friendship "of the People's Republic of China for his valuable contribution and long-term assistance in the development and expansion of good neighborly relations and comprehensive strategic partnership.

President of the People's Republic of China, Honorable Xi Jinping, solemnly presented the highest award to the Head of State, Honorable Emomali Rahmon.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, sincerely thanked the Leader of a friendly and neighboring country for the recognition of services and decoration with the highest award.

Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, considered this award, first of all, a reward for the contribution of all the people of Tajikistan in the development and strengthening of friendly relations, good neighborliness and comprehensive strategic partnership between Tajikistan and China.

It was emphasized that the relations between the states are at a high level of mutual understanding, trust, mutual respect and support, and Tajikistan is ready to continue to make joint efforts to promote multifaceted cooperation between Tajikistan and China in accordance with the interests of the peoples of the two countries.