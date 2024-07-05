MPD Investigating U.S. Marshals Involved Shooting

Agents from the Force Investigations Team of the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Internal Affairs Bureau are investigating a United States Marshals involved shooting that occurred early Friday in Northwest.

On Friday, July 5, 2024, at approximately 1:15 a.m., Deputy United States Marshals were parked in the 2100 block of 11th Street, Northwest in separate vehicles. The suspect exited a vehicle, approached one of the Marshals, and pointed a handgun at him in an apparent attempt to carjack him. The Marshal drew his service weapon and fired several shots at the suspect. A second Marshal from another vehicle also responded and fired his service weapon. The suspect was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. No law enforcement officers were injured.

18-year-old Kentrell Flowers, of Southeast, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device.

A firearm was recovered on scene and is pictured below:

The officer involved shooting incident remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department Internal Affairs Division’s Force Investigations Team, which investigates all law enforcement officer involved shootings in the District of Columbia. The facts and evidence in the case will be independently reviewed by the United States Attorney’s Office.

The carjacking offense remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 24102507

###