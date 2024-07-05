Governor Abbott Provides Update On State Response To Hurricane Beryl

TEXAS, July 5 - July 5, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Announces Severe Weather Disaster Declaration For 40 Counties

Governor Greg Abbott today provided an update on Texas' ongoing response efforts to Hurricane Beryl and announced a severe weather disaster declaration for 40 counties. The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) increased the readiness level of the State Emergency Operations Center as of 10 a.m. this morning and Texas Emergency Management Council agencies are working 24-hour operations, while also prepositioning state emergency response resources that were readied for deployment yesterday.

"As Hurricane Beryl approaches Texas, a severe weather disaster declaration has been issued for 40 counties to ensure at-risk communities have access to the resources and assistance needed to respond to this storm," said Governor Abbott. "I remain in daily contact with Acting Governor Patrick, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and other state officials to ensure Texas swiftly deploys all resources needed to help Texans as heavy rainfall, flooding conditions, and strong tropical wind are expected to impact multiple regions of the state. I thank our state's emergency response personnel who are working around-the-clock to protect their fellow Texans. Holiday travelers and communities in at-risk areas are urged to heed the guidance of state and local officials to keep themselves and their families safe."

Counties in the disaster declaration issued by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, as Acting Governor, include: Aransas, Atascosa, Bee, Bexar, Brooks, Calhoun, Cameron, DeWitt, Dimmit, Duval, Frio, Goliad, Gonzales, Hidalgo, Jackson, Jim Hogg, Jim Wells, Karnes, Kenedy, Kinney, Kleberg, LaSalle, Lavaca, Live Oak, Matagorda, Maverick, McMullen, Medina, Nueces, Refugio, San Patricio, Starr, Uvalde, Victoria, Webb, Wharton, Willacy, Wilson, Zapata, and Zavala. Additional counties may be added as conditions warrant.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Beryl is expected to briefly weaken before intensifying as it moves northwestward through the Gulf of Mexico. As Beryl moves over water, the risk for rip currents along beaches across the Gulf Coast will increase. Beachgoers should heed warnings of lifeguards, local officials, posted signs, and flags before venturing into the water. Interests in Texas should closely monitor this system and prepare now for potential hurricane impacts, including heavy rainfall, flooding, and damaging winds, as the system moves inland across the state.

Texans are urged to stay informed, monitor local weather forecasts, follow directions from local officials, make an emergency plan, review hurricane evacuation routes, build a kit containing emergency supplies, and consider reviewing flood risk and insurance coverage. Additionally, visitors to Texas beaches should review beach safety tips and remain aware of the risks of rip currents during an approaching tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico.

Texans are encouraged to visit the TDEM Disaster Portal or Texas Hurricane Center webpages for storm information. Additional storm safety and preparedness information is available at TexasReady.gov and tdem.texas.gov/prepare.

Governor Abbott yesterday directed TDEM to increase the readiness level of the State Emergency Operations Center to Level II (Escalated Response Conditions) and to begin readying state emergency response resources for potential deployment ahead of Hurricane Beryl.

Lieutenant Governor Patrick is Acting Governor while Governor Abbott leads an economic development mission to Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan.

Read the disaster declaration.