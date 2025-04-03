Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Texas State Board Of Examiners Of Professional Counselors

TEXAS, April 3 - April 3, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Elisa Chan, James Brian Eby, and Corey Rose to the Texas State Board of Examiners of Professional Counselors for terms set to expire on February 1, 2031. The Board has licensing, examination, and rulemaking responsibilities for the field of professional counseling.



Elisa Chan of San Antonio is the president and co-founder of Unintech Consulting Engineers, Inc. She is the former District Nine council member on the San Antonio City Council, serving from 2009 to 2013, and a member of the American Council of Engineering Companies and the San Antonio Mobility Coalition. Chan received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Software Engineering from Beijing University of Technology and a Master of Science in Computer Science from UT San Antonio.



James Brian Eby of Wichita Falls is an instructor for Entrust in Eastern Europe and Ecuador and an adjunct faculty member for the Evangelical Seminary of India. He holds professional licenses in Counseling, Marriage and Family Therapy, and Social Work. He is a member of the National Board of Certified Counselors, board member for YoungLife and the Texas Association of Community Centers, board chairman for the Helen Farabee Centers, and former member of the Advisory Committee to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for Offenders with Medical and Mental Impairments. Eby received a Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M University, a Master of Arts in Biblical Counseling from Grace Theological Seminary, and a Master of Arts in Biblical Studies from Dallas Theological Seminary.



Corey Rose of Austin is vice president of Global Investment & Innovation for Opportunity Austin. He has over a decade of public service at the state level, focused on international affairs and economic development. He is a member of the International Committee Board for the Texas Association of Business and the Ambassador Council for the Austin Technology Council, and a mentor to students through the Global Mentorship Program at The University of Texas (UT) at Austin. Rose received a Bachelor of Arts in Government from UT Austin and a Master of Business Administration from UT Dallas.



These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.

