Fire Investigation - Barre, Vermont

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2002612

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. David Hurwitch

STATION: St Albans Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

CONTACT#: (802)524-5993

DATE/TIME: 07/05/2024/0830 Hours

LOCATION: 113 Hill St. Barre, Vermont

INCIDENT: Fire Investigation

VICTIM: Coralee Walters

Age: 81

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, Vt.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 05, 2024, at approximately 7:30 a.m. the Barre Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire involving a residence at 113 Hill St. When fire crews arrived, they discovered smoke and fire coming from back of the residence in the garage.

As part of the Barre City Fire Chief’s assessment of the scene he contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit and requested assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire event.

Members of the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the fire scene and conducted a scene examination. The origin of the fire was determined to be within the garage, the cause and classification of the fire is accidental electrical fire.

There were no injuries associated with this fire, its suppression, or the investigation.

Anyone with information about this fire event is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Berlin at (802) 229-9191.

Det. Sergeant David Hurwitch

VT State Police

Fire and Explosions Investigations Unit

Office – (802)878-7111

Email –David.hurwitch@vermont.gov

Detective Sergeant David Hurwitch

Fire and Explosion Investigations Unit

Vermont State Police

3294 St. George Road | Williston, VT 05495

c: 802-585-0394 | David.hurwitch@vermont.gov