Fire Investigation - Barre, Vermont
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2002612
TROOPER: Det. Sgt. David Hurwitch
STATION: St Albans Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit
CONTACT#: (802)524-5993
DATE/TIME: 07/05/2024/0830 Hours
LOCATION: 113 Hill St. Barre, Vermont
INCIDENT: Fire Investigation
VICTIM: Coralee Walters
Age: 81
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, Vt.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 05, 2024, at approximately 7:30 a.m. the Barre Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire involving a residence at 113 Hill St. When fire crews arrived, they discovered smoke and fire coming from back of the residence in the garage.
As part of the Barre City Fire Chief’s assessment of the scene he contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit and requested assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire event.
Members of the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the fire scene and conducted a scene examination. The origin of the fire was determined to be within the garage, the cause and classification of the fire is accidental electrical fire.
There were no injuries associated with this fire, its suppression, or the investigation.
Anyone with information about this fire event is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Berlin at (802) 229-9191.
Det. Sergeant David Hurwitch
VT State Police
Fire and Explosions Investigations Unit
Office – (802)878-7111
Email –David.hurwitch@vermont.gov
