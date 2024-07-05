Submit Release
News Search

There were 472 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,584 in the last 365 days.

Fire Investigation - Barre, Vermont

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 24A2002612

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. David Hurwitch                                               

STATION: St Albans Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit                

CONTACT#: (802)524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 07/05/2024/0830 Hours

LOCATION: 113 Hill St. Barre, Vermont

INCIDENT: Fire Investigation

 

VICTIM: Coralee Walters

Age: 81

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, Vt.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 05, 2024, at approximately 7:30 a.m. the Barre Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire involving a residence at 113 Hill St.  When fire crews arrived, they discovered smoke and fire coming from back of the residence in the garage. 

 

As part of the Barre City Fire Chief’s assessment of the scene he contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit and requested assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire event.

 

Members of the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the fire scene and conducted a scene examination.  The origin of the fire was determined to be within the garage, the cause and classification of the fire is accidental electrical fire.

 

There were no injuries associated with this fire, its suppression, or the investigation. 

 

Anyone with information about this fire event is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Berlin at (802) 229-9191.

 

Det. Sergeant David Hurwitch

VT State Police

Fire and Explosions Investigations Unit

Office – (802)878-7111

Email –David.hurwitch@vermont.gov

 

 

 

Detective Sergeant David Hurwitch

Fire and Explosion Investigations Unit

Vermont State Police

3294 St. George Road | Williston, VT 05495

c: 802-585-0394 | David.hurwitch@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Fire Investigation - Barre, Vermont

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more