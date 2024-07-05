Manic Panic Celebrates 47 Years of Vibrant Hair Color and Rock & Roll Lifestyle
Manic Panic Commemorates 47 Years of Being the Authority in Vivid Hair Color.
Our journey from a small punk rock boutique in NYC to a global brand has been extraordinary, and we owe our success to our loyal Dye-Hards and the vibrant community that has supported us”NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manic Panic, the iconic brand that has brought bold hair color and punk rock fashions to the forefront of global beauty, is thrilled to celebrate its 47th anniversary.
— Tish and Snooky, Manic Panic Co-founders
Fiercely independent since its inception in 1977, Tish and Snooky, the founders of Manic Panic, defied traditional beauty standards by introducing the punk look and style to America through their revolutionary hair colors and fashions. Their bold move to liberate themselves from the confines of mainstream beauty paved the way for millions of "dye-hard" fans and future generations to freely express themselves.
On this special occasion, Manic Panic has been presented with a certificate of recognition by the city of New York. Eric Adams, Mayor of New York City, applauded the trailblazing company’s commitment to encouraging individuality and inspiring people in the five boroughs and beyond.
To show appreciation for their loyal fans, Manic Panic is offering a special promotion: up to 25% off sitewide. This offer is a celebratory gift to those who have supported the brand’s colorful journey over the past 47 years and will into the future.
Additionally, Manic Panic will host an exclusive event to celebrate the 47-year "MANNIVERSARY." Guests will have the unique opportunity to join New York City icons Tish and Snooky for an evening of punk scene stories, cocktails, and refreshments. For more details on this private event, please inquire directly with Manic Panic.
“We are incredibly proud to celebrate 47 years of Manic Panic,” said Tish and Snooky. “Our journey from a small punk rock boutique in NYC to a global brand has been extraordinary, and we owe our success to our loyal Dye-Hards and the vibrant community that has supported us throughout the years.”
Join Manic Panic in celebrating nearly half a century of vibrant hair color and the punk rock lifestyle. Here's to many more years of living boldly in color!
Wanting more? Follow @manicpanicnyc and @tishandsnooky on instagram
For media requests or press inquiries please contact:
Delia Douglas
Vibrancy Agency
delia@vibrancyagency.com
310-740-7122
Ashlee McKinnon
Manic Panic
projectmanager@manicpanic.com
917-245-7692
About Manic Panic®
Founded in 1977, MANIC PANIC® NYC is the trailblazing beauty brand that started the vivid hair color revolution in the USA. MANIC PANIC® prides itself on being 100% Independently, Latina women-owned, cruelty-free, vegan, and globally compliant. The brand retails at Sally Beauty, Target, Walmart, and independent beauty stores across the globe and online at Amazon and https://manicpanic.com
Delia Douglas
Vibrancy Agency
email us here