The Annual ‘Very Victorian Tea Party’ Returns

Press release from the Clarke Museum:

The Clarke Museum is thrilled to announce the return of its annual Very Victorian Tea Party, set to enchant guests at the historic Magdalena Zanone House.

Date: Saturday, August 10th

Time: 2:00 – 5:00 PM

Place: The Magdalena Zanone House, 1604 G St, Eureka, CA 95501

(The Zanone House will open at 1:00 PM for self-guided tours)

Tickets on sale at www.clarkemuseum.org/a-very- victorian-tea-2024

Immerse yourself in the elegance of the Victorian era with afternoon tea catered by Brett Shuler Fine Catering. Guests will enjoy a complimentary mimosa, scones with clotted cream, and an array of delectable treats. Your ticket includes the opportunity to bid on exciting items like custom-made Victorian shadow boxes or a trip to Jamaica during the live auction with auctioneer Michael Fields, a historical fashion show led by Kate Newby, harp music by Lonni Magellan, a “fanciest hat” contest, and much more!

Set within the beautiful garden of the Magdalena Zanone House, this event promises an afternoon of nostalgia and charm amidst Victorian charm.

For volunteer inquiries, please contact:

[email protected] or call 707.443.1947

For sponsorship inquiries and auction item donations, please contact:

[email protected] or call 707.443.1947

Join us for a memorable afternoon celebrating history and elegance!

The Clarke Museum thanks the Eureka Heritage Society and Ron Kuhnel for the use of the historic Magdalena Zanone House.