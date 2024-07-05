Submit Release
News Search

There were 475 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,590 in the last 365 days.

Julie Hodge to Exhibit at RAA July and August, 2024

Press release from the Redwood Art Association:

painting of what appears to be the ocean after sunset with a dark sky and dark water with a sliver of yellow on the horizon

Eventide II_Oil on Canvas

Julie Hodge is exhibiting a selection of new oil paintings at the Redwood Arts Association in Eureka from July 15 through August 12, 2024.  The RAA is located at 603 F Street, Eureka, CA, 95501 and Hours are Wednesday – Sunday 12pm – 5pm.  Julie’s artwork will be in Gallery 3 and she will be present for Arts Alive! on August 3rd to greet visitors.

“The fluid merger of Art and Music is a major inspiration for my work – what excites me,” Julie explains.  “The gestural quality of paint changes constantly to inform the next color or the next brushstroke, as I continue to explore the experience of form in space.  My goal is to synthesize color with rhythms of sound and forms.  I am excited by the movements of the land, the sea, and the sky – and the stresses and balance between color values and pictorial depth. I invite the viewer to enter this new space, experience and reflect on how they see and are moved by its existence.”

A resident in Eureka, California, Julie received her BA in Fine and Applied Art from the University of Oregon and her MFA from the San Francisco Art Institute. She has shown her work in over a dozen solo shows and over 40 group shows and in California, Oregon, Rhode Island, as well as London, Calgary and Budapest.  

Facebooktwitterpinterestmail

You just read:

Julie Hodge to Exhibit at RAA July and August, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more