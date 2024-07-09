UnchainedTV Partners with FAST Channels TV to Launch UnchainedTV Food & Lifestyle

UnchainedTV's Award-Winning Plant-Based Cooking Series Stars Lori Alan & Jane Velez-Mitchell TV stars Billie Lee & Marco Antonio Regil join Jane Velez-Mitchell to do The Blender Dance on the set of New Day New Chef Olympian Dotsie Bausch making her Superwoman Bowl Plant-based bodybuilders on set of New Day New Chef UnchainedTV: The world's only free, plant-based streaming TV Network

The New Ad-Supported Streaming Channel Showcases Plant-Based Recipes & Healthy, Sustainable, Compassionate Living.

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UnchainedTV, the world’s only free, plant-based streaming TV network, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with FAST Channels TV to introduce their latest venture, a FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channel, to audiences worldwide.

UnchainedTV Food & Lifestyle is the newest addition to the FAST channel lineup, offering a unique look at celebrities who are living the plant-based lifestyle for their own health, to do their part to fight climate change and to express their love for animals. For more details and where to watch, visit UnchainedTV’s official website: https://unchainedtv.com

FAST Channels TV enables over 130 content owners to create and launch their own FAST linear channels, providing state-of-the-art white-label platforms and playout generation services for broadcasters, operators, and content owners to swiftly launch their FAST channels.

Russell Foy, CEO of FAST Channels TV, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to welcome UnchainedTV Food & Lifestyle to our roster of channels. This partnership underscores our dedication to providing unique and captivating content to our viewers.”

Jane Velez-Mitchell, Founder and President of UnchainedTV, expressed her delight and gratitude over this opportunity to reach a global audience, "Russell and the FAST Channels TV team are giving us an opportunity to share transformative information with millions of people hungry for a healthier lifestyle that also features absolutely delicious food with a high nutrient count. With the help of some of the world’s biggest celebrities, we introduce viewers to a way of eating and living that’s joyous, scrumptious and, yes, less expensive.”

The partnership between UnchainedTV and FAST Channels TV is giving the public access to information they're not getting anywhere else, information that can literally save lives.

Stay on the lookout for UnchainedTV Food & Lifestyle on FAST Channels TV, the ultimate destination for life-changing content that’s also a lot of fun to watch. You’ll never just stand there and watch your blender do its work again. Time to Blender Dance!

About UnchainedTV:

UnchainedTV is the world’s only free, nonprofit, plant-based streaming TV network, showing upwards of 2,000 documentaries, cooking, lifestyle, travel, biography, interview, breaking news and live shows, all with a plant-based theme. It was founded by New York Times bestselling author and award-winning TV journalist/producer Jane Velez-Mitchell.

About FAST Channels TV:

Revolutionize Your TV Experience with FAST Channels TV

Empower your content ownership journey with FAST Channels TV, your premier destination for launching cutting-edge FAST linear channels. Our state-of-the-art white-label platforms and channel playout generation services are tailored for broadcasters, operators, and content owners, enabling swift deployment and seamless monetization of your channels.

For inquiries about launching a FAST channel or adding some or all of our channels to your platform, contact FAST Channels TV at info@fastchannels.tv or visit https://www.fastchannels.tv/