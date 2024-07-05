Submit Release
Welcoming ceremony of President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping at the Palace of the Nation

TAJIKISTAN, July 5 - On July 5, the welcoming ceremony of the President of the People's Republic of China, Honorable Xi Jinping, was held in the square of the Palace of the Nation, which was festively decorated for this purpose.

The Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, warmly welcomed the high-ranking guest and invited him to the podium.

The welcoming ceremony proceeded with the report of the commander of the honor guard, the performance of the national anthems of the two countries, the passing of the heads of state in front of the honor guard, the high-ranking guest paying respect to the Tajik state flag, the acquaintance with the official delegations of the two sides, and the solemn marching of the honor guard units in front of the heads of the two states.

Also, аn artillery gun fired 21 rounds in honor of the state visit of the President of the People's Republic of China.

