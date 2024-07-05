DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

KA ʻOIHANA PONO LIMAHANA

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

JADE T. BUTAY

DIRECTOR

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 2, 2024

DLIR LAUNCHES MULTI-FACTOR AUTHENTICATION FOR UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE CLAIMANTS

HONOLULU — Starting July 5, 2024, the Hawai‘i State Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR) will require Unemployment Insurance (UI) claimants to use Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) when logging into the UI web portal. The MFA feature adds an extra layer of security to the existing fraud detection and prevention measures.

“The addition of MFA is part of the DLIR’s next round of improvements geared towards making the web portal more secure, accessible and user friendly,” said DLIR Director Jade T. Butay. “We’re continuing to roll out upgrades to the existing portal while developing a new platform to replace the legacy application on the mainframe.”

All claimants using the portal will be prompted to enter a verification code in order to proceed. The code is valid for 10 minutes. For claimants with existing accounts, the verification code will go to their email address on file by default. Existing claimants will have the option to change this default, to send the code to a mobile phone.

New claimants creating accounts will have the ability to designate sending their code to either an email address or a mobile phone.

The same mobile phone number can be used for multiple unemployment accounts.

Claimants experiencing difficulties with the MFA may contact the UI Call Center at:

808-762-5751

808-762-5752

1-833-901-2272 (toll free)

1-833-901-2275 (toll free)

# # #

Equal Opportunity Employer/Program

Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.

TDD/TTY Dial 711 then ask for 808-586-8842

View DLIR news releases:

http://labor.hawaii.gov/blog/category/news/