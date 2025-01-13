DLIR OFFERS FREE OSHA RECORDKEEPING WORKSHOPS
In-Person Workshops Scheduled for January and February
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
January 13, 2025
HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi State Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR) Occupational Safety and Health Division (HIOSH) is hosting free, in-person OSHA Recordkeeping Workshops on Thursdays and Fridays in January and February 2025 to help business owners, human resource professionals and safety managers ensure compliance with federal recordkeeping requirements.
“Accurate recordkeeping helps employers and workers to evaluate the safety of the workplace, understand hazards, and prevent future workplace injuries and illnesses,” said DLIR Director Jade T. Butay. “These workshops provide practical guidance to help businesses meet reporting requirements and improve workplace safety and health.”
The workshops will cover which businesses must maintain OSHA recordkeeping forms, when an injury or illness becomes “recordable,” how to complete the forms, updates to recordkeeping requirements and the consequences of noncompliance.
Registration Details
Register online: https://labor.hawaii.gov/hiosh
No walk-ins: space is limited
Workshop Information
Dates: January 16, January 17, January 24, January 30, January 31, February 6, February 7, February 27, February 28
Time: 8:30–11:30 a.m. HST
Location: 830 Punchbowl St., Room 427, Honolulu
Special Sessions: Feb. 14 and 21 at the Building Industry Association of Hawaii (BIA Hawaii) Construction Training Center in Waipahu.
For more information, email or call Edmar Castillo at [email protected] or 808-586-9089.
