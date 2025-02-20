STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

KA ʻOIHANA PONO LIMAHANA

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

JADE T. BUTAY

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

DLIR TO HOST JOB FAIR IN HILO

Priority Hour for Veterans, Military Members and Their Families

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 20, 2025

HILO — The Hawaiʻi State Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR) will host a hiring event on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at Prince Kuhio Plaza, 111 Puainako St., to connect job seekers with local employers and career resources.

“As Hawai‘i continues to face a labor shortage, job fairs like this are crucial in helping residents find employment while addressing the needs of our local economy,” said DLIR Director Jade T. Butay. “This Hilo event provides a valuable opportunity for job seekers to connect with employers from a variety of industries.”

The event will begin with a priority service hour from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. for veterans, military personnel and their spouses. Doors will then open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally, bring copies of their resume and relevant documents, and be prepared for on-the-spot interviews with hiring employers.

Attendees will have access to a variety of services, including resume reviews, career coaching and information on education and training programs. Employers will be conducting on-site interviews, with some offering immediate hiring opportunities. The event will also feature paid internship options for those looking to gain experience while earning income.

For more information, visit https://labor.hawaii.gov/wdd/.

# # #

Equal Opportunity Employer/Program

Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.

TDD/TTY Dial 711 then ask for 808-586-8842

View DLIR news releases:

http://labor.hawaii.gov/blog/category/news/

Media Contact:

Chavonnie Ramos

Public Information Officer

Department of Labor and Industrial Relations

Phone: 808-586-9720

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://labor.hawaii.gov