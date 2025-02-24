DLIR Hosts Job Fair for Federal Workers and Contractors
DLIR HOSTS JOB FAIR FOR FEDERAL WORKERS AND CONTRACTORS
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
February 24, 2025
HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi State Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR) is hosting a hiring fair on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, aimed at addressing the state’s labor shortages and supporting workers affected by federal layoffs, resignations and other employment transitions.
“We invite individuals impacted by recent federal policy changes to explore career opportunities within our department or consider other state positions,” said DLIR Director Jade T. Butay. “We have immediate openings and an expedited hiring process for those interested in continuing their careers in public service.”
“We value the experience and dedication of federal workers,” said Department of Human Resources Development Director Brenna H. Hashimoto. “We are eager to welcome those impacted by the changes at the federal level to our workforces, as we believe they will make an immediate, positive impact.”
Attendees will have the chance to explore open positions within DLIR’s divisions, meet with hiring managers, participate in on-the-spot interviews, and receive support with job-matching and applications for DLIR.
The event, “Operation Hire Hawaiʻi: A Workforce Transition Initiative,” will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 830 Punchbowl St., Rooms 310, 313 and 314, in Honolulu.
