Supervisors Back U.S. Forest Service Office Location for New Courthouse

The Board of Supervisors is sending a letter to the Judicial Council of California recommending selection of the U.S. Forest Service’s Nevada City office for the new Nevada County courthouse. The site, at 631 Coyote St.,  is also preferred by the Nevada City Council and numerous community members.

Supervisors Back U.S. Forest Service Office Location for New Courthouse

