IADA Foundation Opens Business Aviation Scholarship Applications
Scholarships are monetary awards between $1,000 and $5,000.”BOISE, IDAHO, USA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Applications are now open for IADA Foundation Business Aviation Scholarships. These scholarships were created by the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) to aid and inspire the next generation of business aviation professionals through educational opportunities, creating gateways for young people to flourish in the industry.
“The IADA Foundation is now accepting applications from qualified students attending colleges and universities offering course work in Corporate Aviation Management, Aerodynamics, Aircraft Systems, Aviation Safety, Finance, Business Marketing, Economics and/or studies that relate to Aviation Business/Management,” said Johnny Foster, IADA Foundation Board Chair, and President & CEO of OGARAJETS. “Scholarships are monetary awards between $1,000 and $5,000,” he added.
Through a new sponsorship relationship with Alpha Eta Rho, the IADA Foundation has increased the approved universities in the scholarship program to 63 colleges that have aviation programs, and the process is still open to consider students from other schools with such programs. Alpha Eta Rho is a professional collegiate aviation fraternity founded in 1929 to bring together students that have a common interest in the field of viation.
Students seeking scholarships can now apply directly online to the IADA Foundation at International Aircraft Dealers Association | IADA. Applications are now open and will close Sept. 1. For a list of currently approved colleges go to International Aircraft Dealers Association | IADA.
This award is available to full-time, undergraduate (freshman through senior) students (taking a minimum of 12 hours/semester) and graduate students. Applicants must have a 3.0 minimum cumulative GPA on a 4.0 grade scale (high school GPA for freshman applicants).
The IADA Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charity. Donations from corporations and individuals are gratefully accepted for this worthwhile scholarship program. Send checks made payable to IADA Foundation to:
IADA Foundation
2752 E Windsong Drive
Boise, ID 83712
Attn: Scholarship Award Selection Committee
Questions
Please contact:
Erika Ingle, IADA Managing Director
Office: (866) 284-4744
Email: erika@iada.aero
About the International Aircraft Dealers Association
IADA's dealers consist of the top 17 percent of the world's experts who handle 50 percent of used business aircraft sales. IADA-Accredited dealers buy and sell more aircraft by dollar volume than the rest of the world’s dealers combined. Ninety-nine percent of IADA dealers do business in North America, 62 percent of dealers operate in Europe, 58 percent are active in Latin America and the Caribbean, 42 percent do business in Asia and the Pacific region, 34 percent work in the Middle East and 33 percent in Africa. IADA also represents a variety of IADA-Verified product and aviation services members that operate with the highest professional standards in the industry. For more info go to International Aircraft Dealers Association | IADA.
About AircraftExchange.com
IADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-Accredited dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for available business aircraft. For more info go to Aircraft For Sale Exclusively by IADA | AircraftExchange.
Jim Gregory for IADA
James Gregory Consultancy llc
316-706-9147
