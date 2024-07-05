Submit Release
B Troop/DLS Criminal Incidents

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE – DLS INCIDENTS

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

For the week of Wednesday, June 26, 2024 through Tuesday, July 3, 2024, the Troopers of B Troop cited the following individual on suspicion of driving with a criminally suspended license:

 

Frank Stratton, 66, of Shaftsbury was stopped by Trooper Ryan Criss on June 27th, 2024  at 11:00 on South Stream RD in Bennington.  He is cited to appear at the Bennington County Court on July 29th, 2024.

 

B Troop consists of the Vermont State Police barracks in New Haven, Royalton, Rutland, Shaftsbury, and Westminster.

 

 

 

Kimberly Perkins

Barracks Clerk/Emergency Communications Dispatcher

VT State Police Westminster

(802) 722-4653

(802) 722-4690 FAX

 

