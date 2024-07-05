B Troop/DLS Criminal Incidents

STATE OF VERMONT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

For the week of Wednesday, June 26, 2024 through Tuesday, July 3, 2024, the Troopers of B Troop cited the following individual on suspicion of driving with a criminally suspended license:

Frank Stratton, 66, of Shaftsbury was stopped by Trooper Ryan Criss on June 27th, 2024 at 11:00 on South Stream RD in Bennington. He is cited to appear at the Bennington County Court on July 29th, 2024.

B Troop consists of the Vermont State Police barracks in New Haven, Royalton, Rutland, Shaftsbury, and Westminster.