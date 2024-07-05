Submit Release
Anthony Pelley: 1946-2024

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected].Anthony Pelley

Anthony Edward Pelley died suddenly on Sunday, June 16 at the Ingomar club in Eureka, California.  He was born November 15, 1946 in Scotia, California and attended schools in Eureka and  received his bachelor’s degree in Political Science at Humboldt State University with a minor in Russian. He completed a master’s degree in political science from UC Santa Barbara. He worked for various federal agencies, including the Detroit area, Chicago, and Colorado with his final work in Washington DC, working as a civilian for the U. S. Army. Funeral arrangements are to be held at Sanders Funeral Home, on E Street in Eureka on Friday July 12th.  The viewing begins at 12:30 PM with the memorial service at 1:30 PM.  A burial service should follow the memorial service at the St. Bernard’s section in Ocean View Cemetery.

