MPD Searching for Southeast Shooting Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect in a shooting that occurred in Southeast.

On Saturday, June 29, 2024, at 8:57 a.m., officers responded to the 1500 block 19th Street, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/mjtQoKFok8I

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24099272