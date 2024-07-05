CITY OF MAPLE RIDGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING: July 16, 2024 at 7:00 PM

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a PUBLIC HEARING will be held on TUESDAY, JULY 16, 2024, at 7:00 PM in Council Chambers at City Hall, 11995 Haney Place, Maple Ridge to allow the public to make verbal or written representation to Council with respect to the following proposed bylaw(s) and permit(s):

2.1 2019-255-RZ, 12297 222 Street and 22175, 22185 123 Avenue

Parcel “A” (Reference Plan 12909) Lot 5 Except: Firstly: Parcel “B” (Reference Plan 13374); Secondly: Parcel “D”(Explanatory Plan 13727); District Lot 396 Group 1 New Westminster District Plan 830;

Lot 9 District Lot 396 Group 1 New Westminster District

Plan 15728; and

Lot 10 District Lot 396 Group 1 New Westminster District

Plan 15728

a) Maple Ridge Zone Amending Bylaw No. 7812-2021

Purpose: To rezone the portion of the subject property outlined in heavy black on the map from RS-1 (Single Detached Residential) to CD-6-21 (Medium Density Mixed Use Rental and Market Apartment Residential), as amended based on the RM-2 zone to accommodate an eight-storey rental apartment building with 106 rental residential units. Of the 106 units, 52 of the units will be market rental, 54 of the units will be affordable rental units secured under a housing agreement. A group childcare centre and an ancillary office space are also proposed.

b) Maple Ridge Official Community Plan Amending Bylaw No. 7803-2021

Purpose: An Official Community Plan Text Amendment to Schedule A, Chapter 3, Section 3-19 is required to allow a maximum height of eight storeys for the proposed senior and supportive housing building consistent with policies 3-31, 3-32, 4-22, 4-25, and 4-36 of the Official Community Plan.

COVENANTS will also be considered to further regulate the use of the lands and/or buildings.

How to Participate:

1. Watch the meeting live at the following link:

• City of Maple Ridge - Public Meetings - YouTube

2. Participate electronically via Zoom at the following link:

• https://mapleridge.primegov.com/public/portal

• If you wish to speak, raise your (virtual) hand and turn on your camera when the Chair calls for public input on the application of interest.

3. Submit written comments:

• Email: clerks@mapleridge.ca

• Mail to or use the drop box at: City Hall, 11995 Haney Place, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 6A9.

• Written submissions must be received by 12:00 pm the date of the meeting referencing the property address.

• Please note that no further submissions can be considered by Council after the public hearing has closed.

4. Attend in person:

• Council Chambers, Maple Ridge City Hall, 11995 Haney Place, Maple Ridge, BC.

Please note that the opinions you express orally will be webcast live and will be recorded to form a part of the public record. Correspondence you submit will form a part of the public record and will be published on the agenda when this matter is before Council.

The proposed bylaw(s) and permit(s) may be inspected at the Planning Counter at Municipal Hall from July 5, 2024 to July 16, 2024 (8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding statutory holidays) and staff reports and other relevant information may be obtained from the City’s Land Development Viewer Application at:

https://opengov.mapleridge.ca/apps

Any other inquiries can be directed to Planning staff at 604-467-7341 or planning@mapleridge.ca

All persons who believe their interest in property is affected by the proposed applications will be given a reasonable opportunity to be heard.

Dated this 5th Day of July 2024

Carolyn Mushata

Corporate Officer

Director of Legislative Services