PUBLIC NOTICE OF FIRST READING OF ZONE AMENDING BYLAW NO. 7996-2024

Notice is hereby given pursuant to s. 94 of the Community Charter and s. 467 of the Local Government Act that the following proposed Zone Amending Bylaw will be presented for 1st reading at the City Council Meeting on Tuesday May 28, 2024, starting at 7:00 pm in Council Chambers at 11995 Haney Place. at 7:00 pm in Council Chambers at 11995 Haney Place.

File: 2023-396-RZ

Maple Ridge Zone Amending Bylaw No. 7996-2024

Purpose: Amendments to Zoning Bylaw No. 7600-2019, these amendments include:

Amendments to Section 302.4 Split Zoned Lots - to clarify the requirements for development on lots that contain more than one Zone designation.

Amendments to Sections 610 RS-2 Zone and 611 RS-3 Zone - to amend the Principal and Accessory Uses, the Lot Area and Dimensions specific to a small portion of the following lots:

Zoned RS-2 - Lot 37 Section 11 Township 12 New Westminster District Plan EPP136035 Unaddressed lot at 110th Ave at Lockwood St.

Zoned RS-3 - Lot 38 Section 11 Township 12 New Westminster District Plan EPP136035 Unaddressed lot at 112 Ave between Lockwood and 250B St.

The proposed amendments are consistent with the City’s Official Community Plan.

The proposed bylaw(s) and permit(s) may be inspected at the Planning Counter at Municipal Hall from May 17, 2024 to May 28, 2024 (8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding statutory holidays) and staff reports and other relevant information may be obtained from the City’s Land Development Viewer site at: https://gis.mapleridge.ca/LandDevelopmentViewer/LandDevelopmentViewer.html

Any other inquiries can be directed to Planning staff at 604-467-7341 or planning@mapleridge.ca

In accordance with s. 464(2) of the Local Government Act, a Public Hearing is not proposed to be held for the Zone Amending Bylaw. Verbal comments, or delegations on this matter by members of the public will not be permitted during the meeting.

Live on YouTube:

City of Maple Ridge - Public Meetings

Zoom:

https://mapleridge.primegov.com/public/portal

Attend in person:

Council Chambers, Maple Ridge City Hall, 11995 Haney Place, Maple Ridge, BC.

Dated this 17th Day of May 2024

Carolyn Mushata

Corporate Officer